Gas main break repairs concluded on Canal Road, Whitehurst Freeway — for now

By Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews June 24, 2019 5:41 pm 06/24/2019 05:41pm
A gas main break at Whitehurst Freeway and Canal Road in D.C. tied up traffic for much of the day Monday.

Inbound lanes of Canal Road to Georgetown and downtown D.C., as well as outbound lanes on the freeway, were backed up for miles on Monday morning while Washington Gas worked to repair the break. Inbound drivers were funneled into a single lane past the work zone while all outbound traffic on the freeway was diverted toward Key Bridge.

As of 4:15 p.m., drivers could turn left onto outbound Canal Road. At about 4:45, the D.C. police said via Twitter that normal traffic had resumed in all directions. However, Washington Gas said they’d be back at work on the intersection at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

WTOP’s Rick Massimo and Dave Dildine contributed to this report.

Topics:
alejandro alvarez canal road dave dildine Local News Transportation News washington gas Washington, DC News Washington, DC Traffic whitehurst freeway
