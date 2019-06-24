Gas main break repairs concluded on Canal Road, Whitehurst Freeway — for now

Washington Gas spent most of the day working to repair a gas main break at the intersection.

A gas main break at Whitehurst Freeway and Canal Road in D.C. tied up traffic for much of the day Monday.

Inbound lanes of Canal Road to Georgetown and downtown D.C., as well as outbound lanes on the freeway, were backed up for miles on Monday morning while Washington Gas worked to repair the break. Inbound drivers were funneled into a single lane past the work zone while all outbound traffic on the freeway was diverted toward Key Bridge.

As of 4:15 p.m., drivers could turn left onto outbound Canal Road. At about 4:45, the D.C. police said via Twitter that normal traffic had resumed in all directions. However, Washington Gas said they’d be back at work on the intersection at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Emergency gas repairs @washingtongas creating major delays into Georgetown for inbound drivers on Canal Road and Whitehurst Freeway @WTOPtraffic pic.twitter.com/oozRDUqOFc — Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) June 24, 2019

WTOP's Rick Massimo and Dave Dildine contributed to this report.

