Road closures and Metro single-tracking for the weekend of May 10-12

A number of road closures and single-tracking on Metro could slow you down this weekend. Here's what you need to know.

A number of road closures and single-tracking on Metro could slow you down this weekend.

Rock Creek Parkway, and the trail alongside it, are closed at the Kennedy Center through early Tuesday morning, with detours along Virginia Avenue Northwest, the Interstate 66 ramps and 23rd Street Northwest.

Saturday morning, the National Police Week 5K closes streets around Judiciary Square and across the National Mall to Independence Avenue. The most significant closures are scheduled from 8:45 a.m. to 10 a.m. The race also means parking restrictions in that area Saturday morning.

On Saturday, the Funk Parade closes U Street Northwest between 9th and 13th streets from about 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. With other performances along the U Street corridor all afternoon, there could be delays much of the day.

Among other closures across the region, Interstate 395 construction lane closures continue in Virginia this weekend.

Metro work

Single-tracking will affect riders on the Yellow, Blue, Orange and Red lines this weekend.

On the Blue and Yellow lines, switch work will lead to single-tracking between Pentagon City and Reagan National Airport ahead of the summerlong shutdown south of the airport that begins in two weeks.

Blue and Yellow Line trains are scheduled to run every 20 minutes, with Yellow Line trains only running between Huntington and Mt. Vernon Square most of the day.

Orange Line trains are also scheduled every 20 minutes, with single-tracking between Cheverly and New Carrollton.

Red Line trains are single-tracking between Medical Center and Grosvenor Saturday and Sunday, with trains every 18 minutes between Glenmont and Shady Grove. Trains are scheduled every 9 minutes during the day downtown between Silver Spring and Friendship Heights.

There is no work scheduled on the Green or Silver Line.

Ride On schedule changes

Schedule changes start Sunday for Montgomery County’s Ride On bus.

A number of routes have had schedules extended to account for traffic delays, while others have more significant adjustments.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.