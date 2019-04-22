202
Home » Transportation News » Dump truck overturns, spills…

Dump truck overturns, spills dirt on Capital Beltway in Maryland

By Rob Woodfork April 22, 2019 4:47 pm 04/22/2019 04:47pm
Share
Efforts to clean up a dirt spill on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway in Prince George's County lasted well into the rush hour. (Courtesy CHART)

Traffic on the Capital Beltway in Prince George’s County, Maryland, was significantly delayed Monday afternoon after a dump truck overturned and spilled dirt and other debris onto the roadway.

The crash happened on the Outer Loop near the on ramp from Allentown Road just before 3 p.m.

Cleanup crews arrived to upright the truck and remove the dirt and hydraulic fluid from the roadway.

The large response immediately jammed traffic in both directions of the Beltway.

Below is a map of where the crash happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
capital beltway dc traffic Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News Transportation News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!