Dump truck overturns, spills dirt on Capital Beltway in Maryland

Traffic on the Capital Beltway in Prince George's County, Maryland, was significantly delayed Monday afternoon after a dump truck overturned and spilled dirt and other debris onto the roadway.

The crash happened on the Outer Loop near the on ramp from Allentown Road just before 3 p.m.

Cleanup crews arrived to upright the truck and remove the dirt and hydraulic fluid from the roadway.

The large response immediately jammed traffic in both directions of the Beltway.

Below is a map of where the crash happened.

