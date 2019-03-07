I-66 toll lane work to cause temporary changes at Va. 123

Work to add two toll lanes in each direction on Interstate 66 outside the Capital Beltway will soon lead to major temporary changes on Virginia Route 123 — a.k.a. Chain Bridge Road — in Fairfax.

A traffic light will be added in the next few weeks on the north side of I-66, along with two temporary left-turn lanes from northbound 123 to access westbound I-66.

The changes are needed to maintain access as crews demolish the existing regular exit ramp from 123 north to I-66 west.

Even more traffic pattern changes in the area are expected as work continues.

Crews are working on the toll lane project along much of the 22-mile-long I-66 corridor between Gainesville and the Beltway, even as designs continue to evolve.

That includes along Virginia Route 28, where work is due to be done by the end of 2020.

The toll lanes themselves are scheduled to open by the end of 2022.

“We are still on time,” Virginia Department of Transportation Megaprojects Director Susan Shaw said in an interview last week.

The Route 28 area, the Beltway interchange and the Dunn Loring area are the three most critical spots where work must remain on track because of the complex design, planning and construction work required, Shaw said.

Major construction began last year.

