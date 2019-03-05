Pothole repairs postponed on Clara Barton Parkway

Road work scheduled Tuesday for a portion of Clara Barton Parkway has been postponed for a later date.

Pothole repairs were anticipated to close a stretch of the Clara Barton Parkway along the Maryland-D.C. boundary line between the Glen Echo turnaround and the Chain Bridge, according to the U.S. Park Service on Tuesday morning.

NBC Washington reported a pothole repair machine broke down moments before roadwork was scheduled to start:

JUST IN: The Clara Barton Parkway road closure that we told you about this morning has been cancelled. The @NatlParkService tells me their pothole repair machine just broke a few mins ago, so they had to cancel today’s pothole repairs @nbcwashington @First4Traffic pic.twitter.com/mmqemmBVbL — Aimee Cho (@AimeeCho4) March 5, 2019

Repairs have now been postponed for an unspecified, later date. The Clara Barton Parkway will remain open on Tuesday as normal.

