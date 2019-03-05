202
Home » Transportation News » Pothole repairs postponed on…

Pothole repairs postponed on Clara Barton Parkway

By Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews March 5, 2019 10:00 am 03/05/2019 10:00am
2 Shares

Road work scheduled Tuesday for a portion of the Clara Barton Parkway has been postponed for a later date.

Pothole repairs were anticipated to close a stretch of the Clara Barton Parkway along the Maryland-D.C. boundary line between the Glen Echo turnaround and the Chain Bridge, according to the U.S. Park Service on Tuesday morning.

NBC Washington reported a pothole repair machine broke down moments before roadwork was scheduled to start:

Repairs have now been postponed for an unspecified, later date. The Clara Barton Parkway will remain open on Tuesday as normal.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
clara barton parkway glen echo Local News roadwork Transportation News Washington, DC Traffic
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!