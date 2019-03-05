Pothole repairs postponed on Clara Barton Parkway

Road work scheduled Tuesday for a portion of Clara Barton Parkway has been postponed for a later date.
Pothole repairs were anticipated to close a stretch of the Clara Barton Parkway along the Maryland-D.C. boundary line between the Glen Echo turnaround and the Chain Bridge, according to the U.S. Park Service on Tuesday morning.
NBC Washington reported a pothole repair machine broke down moments before roadwork was scheduled to start:
Repairs have now been postponed for an unspecified, later date. The Clara Barton Parkway will remain open on Tuesday as normal.
