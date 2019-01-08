Tractor-trailer accident causes Dulles Toll Road problems

Traffic is now being diverted to the Dulles Access Road.

WASHINGTON — An overturned tractor-trailer on the westbound lanes of the Dulles Toll Road backed up traffic trying to head to Dulles International Airport Tuesday morning.

As of 1:30 p.m., two left lanes of the Dulles Toll Road were getting by the accident as crews worked on cleanup.

Earlier, traffic had been diverted to the Dulles Access Road.

The accident, which involved a hazardous materials cleanup, occurred in the 6 a.m. hour.

