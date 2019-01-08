202.5
Home » Transportation News » Tractor-trailer accident causes Dulles…

Tractor-trailer accident causes Dulles Toll Road problems

By Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP January 8, 2019 11:15 am 01/08/2019 11:15am
6 Shares

WASHINGTON — An overturned tractor-trailer on the westbound lanes of the Dulles Toll Road backed up traffic trying to head to Dulles International Airport Tuesday morning.

As of 1:30 p.m., two left lanes of the Dulles Toll Road were getting by the accident as crews worked on cleanup.

Earlier, traffic had been diverted to the Dulles Access Road.

The accident, which involved a hazardous materials cleanup, occurred in the 6 a.m. hour.

tractor trailer
An overturned tractor-trailer is seen on the Dulles Toll Road on Jan. 8, 2019. (Courtesy NBC Washington)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Fairfax County, VA News Local News Loudoun County, VA News Transportation News Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500