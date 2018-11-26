202.5
Traffic grinds to a halt on I-95 after vehicle fire

By Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews November 26, 2018 10:10 am 11/26/2018 10:10am
WASHINGTON — Southbound travel on Interstate 95 was stalled for almost an hour on Monday morning, as fire crews responded to a burning RV in Woodbridge, Va.

Eyewitness video posted to Snapchat showed the vehicle ablaze in southbound lanes of I-95 near Va.123/Exit 160.

The RV caught fire around 8:15 a.m., stopping southbound travel and slowing northbound lanes until just after 9 a.m. Significant delays persisted at 10 a.m., despite all lanes having reopened. For the latest traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page.

The cause of the fire is unclear. Authorities had not released information on potential injuries.

Topics:
fire i95 Local News Prince William County, VA News recreational vehicle rv Transportation News Virginia woodbridge
