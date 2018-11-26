Traffic grinds to a halt on I-95 after vehicle fire

Southbound travel on Interstate 95 was stalled for almost an hour on Monday morning, as officials responded to a burning RV in Woodbridge, Va. See video.

WASHINGTON — Southbound travel on Interstate 95 was stalled for almost an hour on Monday morning, as fire crews responded to a burning RV in Woodbridge, Va.

Eyewitness video posted to Snapchat showed the vehicle ablaze in southbound lanes of I-95 near Va.123/Exit 160.

The RV caught fire around 8:15 a.m., stopping southbound travel and slowing northbound lanes until just after 9 a.m. Significant delays persisted at 10 a.m., despite all lanes having reopened. For the latest traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page.

The cause of the fire is unclear. Authorities had not released information on potential injuries.

