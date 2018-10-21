Ongoing construction at Reagan National causing traffic delays

Construction at Reagan National Airport is causing traffic delays in the area, and the ongoing work is expected to last for at least another week or two.

WASHINGTON — Construction at Reagan National Airport is causing traffic delays on Sunday, with work to expand the main terminal expected to last for several more years.

The space for passenger drop-offs at terminals B and C is compressed because of construction related to the new security checkpoints. On the upper ticketing level, a portion of the departures area near United and Delta is blocked. Traffic on the approaches that lead to the upper level from Terminal A and the loop around the garages is shifted to the right of the work zone.

There were also work zones with lane shifts on the lower arrivals level of Terminal B and C.

This week, long southbound traffic jams have formed at times on the George Washington Parkway south of Interstate 395, winding past Roach’s Run, wrapping around the departures loop.

The cell phone waiting lot is also closed. Drivers arriving early at the airport can wait for passengers in garages A, B and C for free for up to one hour.

More than 23.9 million passengers traveled through Reagan National Airport in 2017, up 1.4 percent from 2016 and the seventh consecutive year with a record passenger count.

The new security checkpoints and a new commuter terminal are scheduled to open in 2021.

