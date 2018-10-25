Marathon, Metro work mean weekend transportation changes

The Marine Corps Marathon and related events close streets in the District and Arlington this weekend and mean changes for Metro service.

Road closures across the race route are expected from 5 a.m. until as late as 2 p.m. on Sunday, although some roads will reopen sooner than that. Closures in the morning include the George Washington Parkway, Key Bridge, Spout Run Parkway, M Street NW in Georgetown, Rock Creek Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

The race also means significant parking restrictions across the District.

On Sunday, Metro opens at 6 a.m. – two hours early – for the race. The start line for the marathon is near the Pentagon, but the Pentagon City station may be less crowded and is not much farther away. Arlington Cemetery station is scheduled to be closed until about 8:30 a.m.

The start of the 10K is on the National Mall near a number of stations like Archives and L’Enfant Plaza.

Buses will detour from Pentagon to Pentagon City, and stops in Rosslyn will be moved around the corner.

Metro has scheduled limited track work Sunday for just before the regular 11 p.m. closing.

On Saturday, Red Line trains are scheduled to single-track between Van Ness-UDC and Friendship Heights, with trains every 18 minutes along the length of the line. Additional trains are scheduled during the day between Farragut North and Silver Spring.

Saturday and Sunday after 10 p.m., Orange and Blue Line trains are scheduled to single-track between Foggy Bottom and Clarendon/Arlington Cemetery, with trains only about twice an hour. During that time, Silver Line trains are only scheduled to run between Wiehle-Reston East and Ballston, also every 26 minutes.

Yellow Line trains are also scheduled to be cut after 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with trains every 26 minutes only between Huntington and Mt. Vernon Square. There is no work planned on the Yellow Line, but Metro said the change was to match up with Blue Line service.

Other closures

In Virginia, work continues on the conversion of the Interstate 395 HOV lanes to toll lanes and Dominion Energy power line work is again scheduled before 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday above Interstate 95 in the Dumfries area, weather permitting.

In the District on Saturday morning, Pennsylvania Avenue NW will be closed between 9th Street and 14th Street for the Walk & 5K to end HIV.

Next weekend, drivers in Maryland should plan around the Nov. 4 “Across the Bay 10K” scheduled to close the eastbound span of the Bay Bridge next Sunday until about 2 p.m.

