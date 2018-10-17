Metro opening early for Marine Corps Marathon

The subway will open at 6 a.m. in anticipation of the large crowds expected for the 43rd annual Marine Corps Marathon.
WASHINGTON — Marine Corps Marathon runners and spectators will be able to hop on Metrorail early Sunday, Oct. 28.
The subway will open at 6 a.m. in anticipation of the large crowds expected for the 43rd annual Marine Corps Marathon.
Extra Blue Line and Yellow Line trains will run. The extra trains will run from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. from Huntington to Mount Vernon on the Yellow Line and from Franconia-Springfield to Stadium-Armory on the Blue Line. Extra trains also will run from 11:15 a.m. until 4:15 p.m.
Here are a couple of things to consider the day of the marathon:
- Make sure your SmarTrip card is loaded ahead of time.
- The closest station is Pentagon Station. It will be exit-only until 8:30 a.m.
- To avoid crowding at Pentagon Station, Metro suggests using the Pentagon City station.
- Until 8:30 a.m., the Arlington Cemetery will be closed.
- The closest stations for the start of the MCM 10K on the National Mall are Archives and L’Enfant Plaza.
