202
Home » Marine Corps Marathon » Metro opening early for…

Metro opening early for Marine Corps Marathon

By Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP October 17, 2018 8:36 am 10/17/2018 08:36am
2 Shares

WASHINGTON — Marine Corps Marathon runners and spectators will be able to hop on Metrorail early Sunday, Oct. 28.

The subway will open at 6 a.m. in anticipation of the large crowds expected for the 43rd annual Marine Corps Marathon. Normally, Metro opens at 8 a.m.

Extra Blue Line and Yellow Line trains will run. The extra trains will run from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. from Huntington to Mount Vernon on the Yellow Line and from Franconia-Springfield to Stadium-Armory on the Blue Line. Extra trains also will run from 11:15 a.m. until 4:15 p.m.

Here are a couple of things to consider the day of the marathon:

  • Make sure your SmarTrip card is loaded ahead of time.
  • The closest station is Pentagon Station. It will be exit-only until 8:30 a.m.
  • To avoid crowding at Pentagon Station, Metro suggests using the Pentagon City station.
  • Until 8:30 a.m., the Arlington Cemetery will be closed.
  • The closest stations for the start of the MCM 10K on the National Mall are Archives and L’Enfant Plaza.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Topics:
Local News Marine Corps Marathon Other Sports News Tracking Metro 24/7 Transportation News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

AP College Football Poll

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500