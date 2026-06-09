DC mayoral candidates outline differences on safety, housing and federal relations

Seven candidates are running for D.C. mayor. They outlined their approaches when it comes to dealing with the federal government, pushing for statehood and tackling some of the biggest issues facing the city.

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After three terms, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is exiting the Wilson Building, and her decision not to run for reelection opened the door to a crowded mayoral race.

There will be seven candidates on the ballot and all are outlining their approaches when it comes to dealing with the federal government, pushing for statehood and tackling some of the biggest issues facing the city.

Federal relations, law enforcement and statehood

How the next mayor works with the White House and Congress is a key issue, especially with ongoing fights over local control and the presence of federal law enforcement in the city.

Gary Goodweather said he’s open to working with federal partners, but only when it benefits residents.

“We have a lot of federal workers here that are mission-driven and care about our city, and I will work with them to be able to get more for our city,” Goodweather said.

He said he would end cooperation between D.C. police and ICE, while working with federal partners when it benefits the city.

Goodweather said maintaining a balanced budget is key to avoiding federal oversight and preserving autonomy, while also trying to unify residents around a push for statehood.

WTOP sent a questionnaire to all the candidates in each contested race, asking them to introduce themselves to voters. Read their responses here.

Kenyan McDuffie said he’ll take a both-sides approach, working together when possible and pushing back when needed.

“Listen, I’m going to fight back where necessary and work with the federal government where possible,” McDuffie said.

He said he would also end D.C. police’s cooperation with ICE and work with federal agencies on projects that benefit the city.

McDuffie said his plan includes building national coalitions and strengthening D.C.’s case for statehood.

“We have a strong case to be the 51st state,” he said.

Council member Janeese Lewis George said the city needs a harder line with the federal government.

“I believe that, you know, we can, that complying in advance is not an adequate strategy, and that we can do more through our leadership to be able to protect D.C. residents,” Lewis George said.

She said she has introduced legislation to end cooperation between D.C. police and ICE and would use legal tools to push back against federal overreach.

Lewis George said she would expand advocacy efforts and organize a broader movement to push for statehood and bring attention to the issue on a national level.

Rini Sampath said she would directly oppose federal overreach in local policing.

“I will not cooperate with any federal takeover of MPD or deployment of federal law enforcement against D.C. communities,” Sampath said.

Former D.C. Council member Vincent Orange said he would defend home rule while maintaining relationships in Washington.

“I will defend D.C.’s Home Rule every day through legal, legislative and strategic action,” Orange said.

Ernest Johnson said the approach should balance collaboration with protecting local authority.

“I will work collaboratively where it benefits residents, but firmly push back against any overreach that undermines local control,” Johnson said.

Affordability and housing

The candidates said affordability and housing will be a key part of their plans if elected.

As housing costs continue to rise, each candidate is laying out a different plan to create more affordable housing.

McDuffie, a former council member, said families are already feeling the pressure.

“I’ve laid out a plan that is bold to build 12,000 new units of housing in the District of Columbia, but importantly to preserve 20,000 existing units of affordable housing by 2030,” McDuffie said.

He said cutting red tape and expanding support programs would help more people stay.

Goodweather said he’s committed to building 50,000 multi-generational homes in the city, and he said bringing vacant homes online will help with that goal. Another part of his plan is involves the permitting process.

“I’m going to completely revamp the Department of Buildings’ permitting and licensing,” he said.

Lewis George said her plan focuses on increasing supply across the city.

“As mayor, I will increase D.C. housing supply and build 72,000 homes in five years by reforming zoning laws, streamlining the permitting process and breaking down other barriers to building more housing all across the city,” Lewis George said.

She said that plan also includes stronger tenant protections and expanding homeownership programs.

Sampath said the issue is driven largely by supply shortages.

“My approach has two parts: build more and protect who is already here. Building more: I will pursue zoning reform to allow more density near transit, fix permitting timelines that are among the worst of any major city,” Sampath said.

Orange said the focus should be on both building and protecting residents.

“I will accelerate affordable housing production through the Housing Production Trust Fund and partnerships. I will prioritize workforce housing and targeted support for vulnerable residents,” Orange said.

Johnson said the system needs to change who benefits from development.

“I will prioritize producing housing without relying on the same developer-driven model that has driven up costs,” Johnson said.

Government accountability

Holding agencies accountable is something voters continue to bring up on the campaign trail according to the candidates, but their plans take different approaches.

Lewis George said accountability starts with transparency and leadership.

“We need a government which you know that takes our problems seriously and that puts people first and operates based on public trust and not loyalty,” she said.

Lewis George said she’d appoint expert leaders, open up the contracting process so residents can see how decisions are made and improve communication so people know how agencies are performing.

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McDuffie said accountability platforms across all major agencies in D.C., so that residents understand how their tax dollars are being spent.

McDuffie added that includes improving 911 response times, hiring more staff and setting clear benchmarks for agencies, with leadership changes if those goals aren’t met.

Goodweather said he wants a data-driven dashboard approach across all agencies.

“We’re going to be able to track every dollar that the District of Columbia spends, because these are taxpayer dollars,” he said.

Goodweather said residents should be able to track spending and performance in real time and hold leaders accountable for results.

Orange said leadership and measurable performance standards are key.

“I will implement performance-based management across agencies, with clear metrics and public reporting,” Orange said.

Sampath said she would tie accountability to data and measurable outcomes.

“I will launch a public budget and performance dashboard on day one: every major agency’s spending, service delivery timelines, and key outcomes published in real time by ward,” Sampath said.

Johnson said accountability should be tied to clear benchmarks.

“I will implement agency scorecards with measurable benchmarks tied to service delivery, budgets, and outcomes, published regularly for public review,” Johnson said.

Public safety and curfews

From curfews to police department staffing, the candidates are also laying out different approaches to crime and whether curfews should be used to address it.

Public safety is a major issue in the race, and there are clear differences on youth curfews.

Goodweather said curfews point to deeper problems that aren’t being addressed.

“Youth curfews are an extreme tool, they’re an extreme measure and they are the result of failure of other systems,” he said.

Goodweather said his plan includes expanding mental health services and tackling poverty, along with adding social workers and support systems in schools.

McDuffie supports using them in the short term as part of a broader strategy.

“I support a temporary curfew, because what we’re seeing in places like Navy Yard and U Street is unacceptable,” he said.

McDuffie said he would hire more officers, improve pay and recruitment and rebuild trust in the department while also investing in community-based programs.

Lewis George said while safety is critical, expanding curfews right now comes with risks.

“It is about using this tool in the time that we’re in right now, and I believe it’s dangerous, because we have Donald Trump’s federal troops on our streets, we have ICE agents, we have federal agencies, these are people who are not trained in de-escalation,” she said.

Lewis George said her plan leans heavily on prevention and intervention, including addressing mental health, expanding youth programs, and creating community safety hubs.

Sampath said curfews should only be used carefully and alongside investment.

“I support targeted, temporary youth curfew zones as one limited tool in a broader strategy but only when paired with real investment in youth programming and safe spaces,” Sampath said.

Orange said he supports targeted time-limited youth curfews but said they need to be part of a broader effort.

“Curfews alone are not a solution — they must be paired with engagement, family support and clear alternatives,” Orange said.

Johnson said curfews should not be a long-term solution.

“I do not support broad, permanent 8 p.m. youth curfew zones as a long-term solution,” Johnson said.

Candidate Hope Solomon did not respond to a questionnaire sent out to all of the candidates.

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