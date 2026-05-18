Data Doctors: How to safely share your passwords with your spouse and loved ones

Sending passwords through text or email may feel harmless, but those messages sit in plain text in your inbox or message history indefinitely.

Q: My spouse and I need access to the same online accounts — what’s the safest way to share passwords?

A: At some point, almost every couple runs into the same issue: one person sets up the Netflix account, the airline login, the electric bill, or the bank app — and eventually the other person needs access too.

The most common ways people handle this — texting passwords, emailing them, or writing them on sticky notes — are also the least secure.

Think of it like leaving a copy of your house key in an unlocked mailbox: convenient in the moment, risky forever after.

Use a password manager with a shared vault

The best tool for sharing account access safely is a password manager that supports shared vaults.

Apps like 1Password, Bitwarden and Dashlane allow couples to securely share selected usernames and passwords without constantly sending updates back and forth.

When one person changes a password, it updates automatically for both people. There are no more “what’s the new password?” conversations while someone is boarding a flight.

Most services offer inexpensive family plans that work across phones, tablets, and computers.

Why texting passwords is riskier than it seems

Sending passwords through text or email may feel harmless, but those messages sit in plain text in your inbox or message history indefinitely.

If either device is ever unlocked and unattended, your account is compromised, or your messages are backed up to the cloud, anyone who gains access has a ready-made list of your credentials.

A password manager encrypts everything and requires authentication every time — a fundamentally different level of protection.

Don’t forget about verification codes

Passwords are only part of the login process today.

Many websites now send a verification code to a phone, email address, or authentication app before allowing access — and this is where many couples suddenly discover a problem.

One spouse has the password, but the other spouse’s phone is the only one receiving the security codes.

Whenever possible, set up shared accounts with recovery methods both people can access.

Some password managers can even store authentication codes alongside the password itself, keeping everything in one place.

Know what to share and what not to

Not every password should be shared, even between spouses.

Work accounts should hardly ever be shared, as doing so may violate company security policies.

Personal email accounts are best kept separate since they often serve as the recovery method for nearly every other online account.

For household services — utilities, streaming, travel, and shopping — shared access makes sense. Consider creating a dedicated family email account specifically for those services so both people maintain access regardless of whose phone gets upgraded, lost, or replaced.

Plan for emergencies

Shared access isn’t just about convenience — it’s about preparedness.

If one person becomes ill or unexpectedly unavailable, the other may suddenly need access to insurance documents, banking portals, airline reservations, or tax records.

Many password managers now include emergency access tools that allow a trusted person to gain entry if something happens to you, which is a feature worth setting up long before you need it.

If a full password manager setup sounds overwhelming, start with the handful of accounts you both use most often and build from there.

Once you stop hunting for passwords or waiting on verification codes, you’ll wonder why you didn’t set this up years ago.

Ken Colburn is founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services. Ask any tech question on Facebook or X.

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