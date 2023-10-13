Teen suspect in Morgan State homecoming mass shooting arrested in DC

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in D.C. in connection to a shooting at Morgan State University that wounded five people Oct. 3, the Baltimore Police Department announced Friday.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in D.C. in connection with a shooting at Morgan State University that wounded five people Oct. 3, the Baltimore Police Department announced Friday.

He’s been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder and appeared in a D.C. courtroom Friday, where he waived his right to an extradition hearing. The 17-year-old is now being held in D.C. and Baltimore officials have three business days to pick him up.

Baltimore police said they’ve also issued a warrant for another D.C. teenager, 18-year-old Jovan Williams, on attempted murder charges in connection with the shooting. Williams is also wanted in a federal drug and gun case in D.C., in which prosecutors accuse him of being part of a gang called the Kennedy Street Crew. Williams, who goes by “Chewy” or “Choo,” is accused of possessing a machine gun and of various other crimes in that case.

Neither teen attends Morgan or has any connection to the university, according to a statement from school officials. Police said Williams is considered armed and dangerous.

“We will not rest until Williams is in custody. While this arrest cannot undo the damage and trauma caused that day, it is my hope that it can bring some peace and justice to the victims, the Morgan community and our city,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in a statement.

The shooting interrupted homecoming week celebrations on Morgan State’s campus, leaving four university students and another person wounded and prompting an hourslong lockdown of the historically Black college. Police said at least two people opened fire after a dispute between two groups, and that the five victims were likely not intended targets.

Four men and one woman — all ages 18 to 22 — were shot.

Baltimore police said their detectives worked closely with D.C. police and federal law enforcement to identify persons of interest from surveillance video.

“In the past, D.C. would worry that Baltimore crime would somehow make its way down there, but now it appears D.C. crime has actually come to Baltimore,” Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said in a statement.

In the wake of the shooting, Morgan State University leaders announced plans to build a wall around most of the northeast Baltimore campus and station security personnel at entrances and exits.

WTOP’s Jack Moore and the Associated Press contributed to this report.