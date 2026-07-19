Man dies weeks after being injured in Fairfax County pedestrian crash

Julio Quintanilla, 61, of Alexandria, was struck by a 2025 Toyota Corolla on July 3 shortly after 8 p.m. when crossing Richmond Highway.

A man is dead weeks after being hit by a car in Hybla Valley, Virginia, during the July Fourth holiday weekend, according to Fairfax County police.

Julio Quintanilla, 61, of Alexandria, was struck by a 2025 Toyota Corolla on July 3 shortly after 8 p.m. when crossing Richmond Highway. The driver of the car stayed on the scene and was not injured in the crash.

At the time, police said Quintanilla was not in a crosswalk when he tried to cross the roadway, an act that prompted authorities to later issue a citation against him.

Quintanilla’s injuries were initially believed to be non-life-threatening. However, the Medical Examiner’s Office told detectives Saturday that Quintanilla died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to a news release.

“Preliminarily, alcohol appears to be a factor for the pedestrian,” police said in the release.

Anyone with information about the pedestrian collision is asked to call the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online or through Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-8477.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.