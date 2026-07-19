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Man dies weeks after being injured in Fairfax County pedestrian crash

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

July 19, 2026, 3:32 PM

A man is dead weeks after being hit by a car in Hybla Valley, Virginia, during the July Fourth holiday weekend, according to Fairfax County police.

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Julio Quintanilla, 61, of Alexandria, was struck by a 2025 Toyota Corolla on July 3 shortly after 8 p.m. when crossing Richmond Highway. The driver of the car stayed on the scene and was not injured in the crash.

At the time, police said Quintanilla was not in a crosswalk when he tried to cross the roadway, an act that prompted authorities to later issue a citation against him.

Quintanilla’s injuries were initially believed to be non-life-threatening. However, the Medical Examiner’s Office told detectives Saturday that Quintanilla died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to a news release.

“Preliminarily, alcohol appears to be a factor for the pedestrian,” police said in the release.

Anyone with information about the pedestrian collision is asked to call the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online or through Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-8477.

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Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

vbonk@wtop.com

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