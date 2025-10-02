Live Radio
Fairfax Co. instructional assistant charged on 2 counts of aggravated sexual battery

Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com

October 2, 2025, 12:28 PM

An instructional assistant at Thomas Edison High School in Fairfax County, Virginia, was arrested Tuesday and charged after allegedly inappropriately touching two students.

According to police, Derrick Burroughs, 40, of Alexandria, was arrested following two Sept. 25 referrals that came into Child Protective Services.

The referrals said Burroughs had inappropriately touched two of his students on separate occasions. An investigation was launched. Burroughs was arrested.

Burroughs, who has been an instructional assistant with Fairfax County Public Schools since 2023, was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties by a custodian.

He was subsequently placed on administrative leave, according to police.

Burroughs was released on $3,000 bond.

WTOP has reached out to FCPS to confirm his employment status.

