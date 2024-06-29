Man charged with sexual battery of 6-year-old in Fairfax Co.

A man in Fairfax County, Virginia, was arrested and charged on Thursday with the sexual battery of a 6-year-old.

In a news release, Fairfax County police said that Victor Villalobos, 47, was charged with aggravated sexual battery of a juvenile under the age of 13.

Just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, police went to a playground in the 7300 block of Arlington Boulevard in Merrifield in response to a report of a man touching the 6-year-old unlawfully. Upon arrival, they found Villalobos and took him into custody, police said.

Currently, he’s being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Police are asking those with information about this incident to call 703-246-7800, option 4, or submit a tip anonymously at 1-866-411-8477.

Police said that victim specialists were assigned to the 6-year-old to ensure they receive the appropriate resources and help.

Below is a map of the area where the alleged incident took place:

