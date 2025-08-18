Marshals arrest alleged felon in Maryland for ATV assault on DC police officer

The U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of 30-year-old man in Maryland who'd been wanted since March for an ATV assault on a D.C. police officer.

The U.S. Marshals Service announced on Sunday the arrest of 30-year-old Gerard Stokes in Greenbelt, Maryland, as part of the “Making D.C. Safe and Beautiful” public safety surge ordered by the White House.

Stokes was wanted by D.C. police on a felony charge of assaulting a police officer during a March 15, 2025, incident at a gas station near 14th and U Streets in the District’s Northwest area.

Police said Stokes, operating an ATV, accelerated toward two uniformed officers, striking one head-on and dragging him roughly 15 feet before fleeing the scene.

The officer was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Detectives later executed a search warrant at Stokes’ Greenbelt residence in July, with the help of Greenbelt police. Inside, officers recovered rifles, shotguns, pistols and more than 700 rounds of 5.56 ammunition.

Stokes has prior convictions for robbery, aggravated assault, and carrying a pistol without a license with a high-capacity magazine.

U.S. Marshals said Stokes was taken into custody without incident at 6:15 a.m. on Saturday by members of the agency’s Special Operations Group and the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

“This apprehension proves that we are making a difference by getting ruthless and dangerous criminals off the street,” said U.S. Marshals Service Director Gadyaces S. Serralta.

“By increasing the number of law enforcement professionals, we are able to carry out the orders of the President and make D.C. safe and beautiful again.”

