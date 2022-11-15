Md. man convicted of assaulting DC police officers during 2020 protest

A Frederick man has been convicted of assaulting two D.C. police officers during a demonstration in 2020.

Michael Patschak, 31, was found guilty last week of two counts of assaulting a police officer and one count of robbery, federal prosecutors said in a statement Tuesday.

The statement from the prosecutors said Patschak was at a demonstration on Dec. 12, 2020, at 16th and I streets in Northwest, when D.C. police began arresting “protesters assaulting officers and other demonstrators.”

Patschak shoved a police officer trying to arrest someone, the statement said, then tore off the officer’s body camera and put it in his pocket.

A few minutes later, he threw water at officers and punched an officer in the head who tried to arrest him, the prosecutors said.

He’ll be sentenced Jan. 20, 2023.