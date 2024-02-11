DC police officer under investigation for alleged sexual assault in a police cruiser

A D.C. police officer has been placed on leave following allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in Montgomery County, Maryland, while on duty.

Both D.C. police and Montgomery County police confirmed to WTOP that the D.C. police officer is under investigation for allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in Montgomery County. They were not able to identify the officer due to the nature of the case.

The incident and investigation were first reported on by the Washington City Paper on Thursday.

Other outlets report that on Feb. 1, the woman and officer had arranged to meet up in the Maryland suburb. The woman later reported to Montgomery County police that she was sexually assaulted by the officer during their encounter in his police cruiser.

D.C. police say they are fully cooperating with the investigation. The officer’s police powers have been revoked and he’s been placed on administrative leave, according to the department.

WTOP has reached out to the D.C. police union for comment.

