Former Anne Arundel Co. teacher charged with sexually abusing multiple students

A former Anne Arundel County, Maryland, teacher is charged of sexually abusing multiple students.

William Auburn Jones, 58, was arrested on Friday and charged with multiple crimes including sexual abuse of a minor, fourth degree sexual offense and child abuse.

Anne Arundel County Police said they started looking into the alleged abuse at Elvaton Christian Academy in Millersville — where Jones was a teacher at from 2020 to 2025 — in May after a parent reported that their child was inappropriately touched. Another parent also reported to police inappropriate behavior by Jones to her child.

During an investigation, it was revealed that there were five alleged victims in total.

According to police, Jones is a pastor at Jessup Baptist Church and is associated with the global missionary organization Mission Fields International.

Police is asking anyone with information regarding the incident and Jones to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733, or submit an anonymous tip at 410-222-4700.

