Live Radio
Home » Crime News » Montgomery Co. police sergeant…

Montgomery Co. police sergeant faces charges of possessing child sexual abuse materials

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

July 11, 2025, 5:20 PM

A 20-year veteran of the Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland was arrested Thursday on multiple charges of possession of child sexual abuse materials, according to police.

In a statement Friday, Montgomery County police confirmed Sgt. Mark Burhoe, of Mount Airy, had been arrested by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Crime stories

A news release from the Montgomery County department called the charges “deeply troubling.” Burhoe has been suspended without pay.

“These allegations are deeply troubling, and the alleged actions of one individual do not represent the entire department,” Montgomery County police wrote in a statement.

Montgomery County police said they will conduct their own internal investigation into the charges against Burhoe “in accordance with department policy.”

In 2018, Burhoe was among county police officers noted for “Outstanding Field Training.”

Carroll County’s Sheriff’s Office had no comment on the arrest when contacted by WTOP.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Kate Ryan

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

kryan@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up