Montgomery Co. police sergeant faces charges of possessing child sexual abuse materials

A 20-year veteran of the Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland was arrested Thursday on multiple charges of possession of child sexual abuse materials, according to police.

In a statement Friday, Montgomery County police confirmed Sgt. Mark Burhoe, of Mount Airy, had been arrested by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

A news release from the Montgomery County department called the charges “deeply troubling.” Burhoe has been suspended without pay.

“These allegations are deeply troubling, and the alleged actions of one individual do not represent the entire department,” Montgomery County police wrote in a statement.

Montgomery County police said they will conduct their own internal investigation into the charges against Burhoe “in accordance with department policy.”

In 2018, Burhoe was among county police officers noted for “Outstanding Field Training.”

Carroll County’s Sheriff’s Office had no comment on the arrest when contacted by WTOP.

