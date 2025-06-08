Maryland man charged with stabbing mother’s boyfriend in Silver Spring

Police said the investigation showed the Maryland man got into an argument with his mother's boyfriend and threatened him with a fork before stabbing him with a "multi-tool knife" in the chest.

A man has been charged with stabbing his mother’s boyfriend in the chest and then running away during a fight last week in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Officers arrested O’Shea Hunter, 23, of Silver Spring, on the charge of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in the 1500 block of November Circle in White Oak, when officers responded to reports of a stabbing.

Police said the investigation showed Hunter got into an argument with his mother’s boyfriend and threatened him with a fork before stabbing him with a “multi-tool knife” in the chest.

Hunter then followed the man into a bedroom and hit him with an “expandable baton” before running out of the home, according to police.

The man “sustained a laceration on his chest and elected not to receive medical treatment,” police said.

Hunter was found by police in the 11300 block of Lockwood Drive a short time later and jumped over a fence to avoid officers, police said.

He was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit and is being held without bond.

