A man was arrested and charged after police said he threw bottles at people and called them hateful slurs at a hotel in Northwest D.C. on Saturday evening.

Officers responded to a call for indecent exposure in the 500 block of New Jersey Avenue around 5:20 p.m. Saturday, according to a D.C. police news release.

The victims told police that a man, later identified as Husani Chacho, 31, was outside of the hotel undressing.

When the victims asked Chacho to leave, he ran inside of the hotel, threw bottles at them and used hateful slurs. Afterward, he fled the scene, according to police.

Chacho, of Northwest D.C., was arrested and charged with simple assault, destruction of property, lewd, indecent, or obscene acts, unlawful entry, and disorderly conduct according to a news release.

D.C. police said they’re investigating whether the assault was motivated by hate or bias.

The department’s special liaison branch is assisting with the investigation. That branch works with communities that D.C. police said are underserved, including African, Asian, deaf and hard of hearing, interfaith, LGBTQ+ and Latino people.

