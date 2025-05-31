Four additional charges for 18-year-old suspect in deadly Herndon shooting

A McLean, Virginia, man faces four firearm-related charges, on top of his existing second-degree murder charge, after a deadly shooting in Herndon.

Four additional charges have been filed against a Fairfax County, Virginia, man who was already charged with second-degree murder earlier this month.

Kianmehr Shirinipaziziba, 18, of McLean, was charged with firearm use connected with a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, discharge of a firearm in a public space, and shooting a firearm from a vehicle. The Herndon Police Department announced the additional charges Saturday.

Police said officers were called on May 23 to the 300 block of Elden Street at approximately 9:40 p.m. for a complaint about a “disorderly male.”

Before they arrived, Herndon authorities received a call from the suspect, identified as Kianmehr Shirinipaziziba, who said he had encountered a man and shot him.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Shirinipaziziba was arrested without incident and charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Herndon police said the public threat has been contained, but asked that anyone with information call the Herndon Police Department at 703-435-6846.

