18-year-old charged in deadly shooting in Herndon

A Fairfax County man faces a murder charge after a deadly shooting in Herndon, Virginia, Friday night.

Police said officers were called to the 300 block of Elden Street just after 9:30 p.m. for a complaint about a “disorderly male.”

Before they arrived, Herndon authorities received a call from the suspect, identified as Kianmehr Shirinipaziziba, 18, of McLean, who said he had encountered a man and shot him.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Shirinipaziziba was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Herndon Police Department at 703-435-6846.

A map of the area where the shooting happened is below.

