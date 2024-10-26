Police identify 16-year-old boy killed in Southeast DC shooting

A 16-year-old boy is dead and a man is in the hospital after a double shooting in Southeast D.C. Friday afternoon.

A 16-year-old boy is dead and a man is in the hospital after a double shooting in Southeast D.C. Friday afternoon, police said.

Just after 4:15 p.m., police responded to Langston Place and Ainger Place SE to reports of gunshots. There, they were approached by the man who had been shot, according to police.

After hearing additional gunshots, officers found the teenager, who had also been shot.

Both were taken to a local hospital where the boy later died. He has been identified as Darren Johnson, of Southeast, according to police.

Police are searching for a male suspect who was last seen running from the scene. Police said he was dressed in all black clothing with white writing on the back.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police encourage anyone with information to call them at 202-727-9099. There will be a reward of up to $25,000.

WTOP’s Ana Golden and Kate Corliss contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.