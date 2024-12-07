A CEO assassination leads to a surge in demand for protection services

Investigators are continuing their search for the suspect who shot and killed Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare. The shooting of a high-profile business leader has led to a huge demand in executive security.

Investigators are continuing their search for the suspect who shot and killed Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare. It has led to a huge demand in executive security.

“From about eight o’clock in the morning until about 2 p.m. the day of the shooting, we had a little over 47 requests,” said Dale Buckner, the CEO of McLean based security provider Global Guardian.

In the following two days, they had around 40 more requests.

“I think the demand increase increases over the next six months,” Buckner said.

He added that events like this shooting and other global issues, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine or recent evacuations in Asheville, North Carolina, due to Hurricane Helene, often force large companies to reevaluate their security needs, much like if an individual gets hacked and has data stolen or faces a personal assault.

“In the last seven years, we’ve seen a material movement from corporate boards, especially of publicly traded companies,” Buckner said.

He points to the readily available data about C-suite members.

“I can find where they live. I can figure out their lifestyle, I can figure out what charities they belong to. I can figure out where they’re going to speak next. I can figure out when their quarterly meetings are. All of that is exposure,” he said.

Typically security services are used by business leaders when they travel abroad to high risk areas, such as Columbia, Brazil, the Philippines and Africa. But Buckner said over the last half decade, more and more security services are required for domestic use.

“You think about pharmaceuticals, health care, insurance, finance, tech … all of those boards are creating enemies or disenfranchising people, and there’s going to be direct threats against them as they continue to grow and expand globally,” Buckner said.

In his company’s eyes, inner cities have not fully recovered from the pandemic and still pose high risks for certain individuals.

“In the last two and a half years, there’s been this surge of incidents where there’s increases in carjackings, there’s increases in assault,” Buckner said.

“Ultimately, in the environment we live in, corporations and high net worth families are simply going to get forced to address the threat vectors that are ever changing and are ever increasing in our lives, here in the West, the United States in general, and then abroad,” he said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.