Court hearing delayed for 2 teen girls charged in DC man’s beating death

A court appearance has been rescheduled for two of the five girls, ages 13 and 15, who are charged with first- and second-degree murder in the killing of Reginald “Reggie” Brown.

The teens were previously expected to appear in court Tuesday morning. The trial has been delayed following the filing of some last minute motions and they’re now scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

While walking home Oct. 17, 2023, Brown, 64, was attacked by five girls, ranging in age from 12 to 15, in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue Northwest.

The girls, who were caught on surveillance camera footage, were seen kicking, beating and hitting Brown with his own belt. He was later found by police, unresponsive, and was pronounced dead minutes after he was found.

A 13-year-old suspect, who was 12 at the time of the unprovoked attack on Brown, sustained a gunshot wound in an unrelated incident inside her home in March 2024. It is unknown if she will appear in court Tuesday.

One of the five girls accepted a plea deal in August and the last two girls are due before a judge in November, according to The Washington Post.

