Former District Dogs employee indicted after allegedly kicking 5-month-old puppy to death

A former District Dogs employee who allegedly kicked a puppy to death earlier this year at their Navy Yard location in D.C. has been indicted on a felony cruelty to animals charge.

If convicted, Adriano Demorais, 33, of Prince George’s County, Maryland, faces up to five years in prison.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C., Demorais was “feeding dogs in the early morning when Bronny, a 5-month-old Mountain Cur/German shepherd dog,” was near Demorais’ feet. That’s when prosecutors say Demorais kicked the puppy on the left side of his body. The puppy reportedly circled the room, then collapsed.

The dog was transported to a veterinary hospital where he was pronounced dead due to “blunt abdominal trauma with subsequent hemorrhagic shock,” according to the release.

After Bronny’s death, pet parents Christina and Andrew told FOX5 they were mourning their pet: “Bronny brought immeasurable joy to our lives and to the lives of all he touched, and the void left by his absence is profound.”

In a statement to WTOP in February, District Dogs said it “extends its sincere condolences to the family of the dog, and we grieve their loss at this profoundly difficult time.”

