Police release image of suspect vehicle involved in quadruple shooting in Navy Yard

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

July 8, 2024, 11:42 PM

Four people were injured in a shooting Monday evening in Southeast D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to WTOP that around 8 p.m. Monday night, four people — two men and two women — were injured in a shooting in the 1000 block of 12th Street SE in Navy Yard.

The four people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but the state of their injuries is unknown at this time. They were all conscious and breathing when they were taken to the hospital, according to officials.

Police said they’re searching for a blue SUV they believe was involved in the shooting and offered a description of the suspect.

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred:

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or by text at 50411.

This story is developing. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

