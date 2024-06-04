Police ID woman killed after stolen SUV crashes into DC building; suspect charged with murder, kidnapping, carjacking

A suspect is facing charges after police say she carjacked an SUV with a passenger sitting inside from in front of a D.C. hospital and then crashed into a building Monday afternoon.

D.C. police said the vehicle crashed into the Northwest building shortly after it was stolen. (Courtesy 7 News)

The 55-year-old passenger, Leslie Marie Gaines, of Northeast D.C., died following the incident, police said.

The suspect, Kayla Kenisha Brown, 22, of Southeast, is expected to appear in D.C. Superior Court on Tuesday afternoon. She’s charged with carjacking, kidnapping and felony murder, according to D.C. police.

Police said Brown was at Washington Hospital Center around 1:15 p.m. Monday with her family when she walked away from them. Around that same time, a Mazda SUV pulled up out front of the hospital, and the driver of the SUV got out to grab a wheelchair for her mother, Gaines.

That’s when Brown went into the SUV and drove away with the Gaines still in the passenger seat, according to police.

Around 15 minutes later, Brown was about three miles away driving in the 400 block of 6th Street Northwest when she tried to turn onto D Street. Instead, police said she struck a building at 601 D Street Northwest, which is where the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. is located.

Brown tried to leave the scene on foot but a police officer who saw the crash happen while driving nearby intervened, police said. She was taken into custody.

Gaines was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her cause of death is under investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police initially described Gaines as an “elderly parent,” but clarified Tuesday that she was 55 years old.

The investigation into the crash continues, police said.

