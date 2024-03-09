Md. man sentenced to 10 years in series of carjackings

A Maryland man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for his role in a series of carjackings and an attempted carjacking in 2022.

In a news release, prosecutors said that 22-year-old Carlos Guardado-Eagle, of Hagerstown, and a co-conspirator carjacked four people at gunpoint between May 15, 2022 and June 1, 2022, and tried to carjack another individual on June 6 of that same year.

On May 15, 2022, Guardado-Eagle and his co-conspirator drove and hit the back of a 2014 BMW in District Heights, Maryland. When the BMW driver exited his car, they pointed their guns at the individual, who was forced to run across the street. They then drove off, with Guardado-Eagle driving the BMW and the co-conspirator driving the striking vehicle, prosecutors said.

The two committed other armed carjackings in Severn, Maryland, on May 19, in Silver Spring on May 26 and in Tysons, Virginia, on June 1, and tried to carjack an individual on June 6 inside of a Baltimore parking garage, according to prosecutors.

Guardado-Eagle was arrested by law enforcement in June 2022. He pleaded guilty to the armed carjackings and attempted carjacking on Dec. 7, 2023, prosecutors said.

