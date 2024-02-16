Police ID victims in Northeast DC triple homicide

Police identified the three shooting victims who were found dead in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday night.

D.C. police responded to a report of an unconscious person in the 5000 block of Jay Street NE at 7:38 p.m. on Feb. 14.

There, officers found two women and one man dead from gunshot wounds inside an apartment.

“When they arrived at the residence they found the entrance door to be slightly ajar, inside three deceased adults,” Ramey Kyle, assistant chief of D.C. police, said during a news conference Wednesday night.

The victims were identified as 58-year-old Renee Bigelow, of no fixed address, 40-year-old Kimberly Stevens and 59-year-old Leon Harper, both of Northeast D.C., according to a news release.

All three deaths are being investigated as homicides. D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for each homicide committed in D.C. to anyone who offers information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099, or anonymously by texting the department’s text tip line at 50411.

