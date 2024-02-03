Live Radio
3 people found dead in Northeast DC apartment

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

February 15, 2024, 10:20 AM

Two women and a man were found dead in an apartment in Northeast D.C. Wednesday night, according to authorities.

Ramey Kyle, assistant chief of D.C. police, outlined at a press conference that night how police had found the three people during a “wellness check.”

Officers responded to a call asking them to check in on people living in an apartment on the 5000 block of Jay Street in Northeast just before 8 p.m.

“When they arrived at the residence they found the entrance door to be slightly ajar, inside three deceased adults,” Kyle said.

Police told WTOP Thursday morning that all three of the people found had gunshot wounds. Officials also confirmed that two of them were women and one was a man.

Police have not released any more information about the three people or confirmed how they died. This is still an active investigation.

Below is a map where the people were found dead:

