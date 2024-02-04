DC police search for suspect, stolen car in Northwest carjacking and kidnapping

D.C. police released new photos Sunday of a suspect — and the vehicle they allegedly stole — in a carjacking, robbery and kidnapping case that took place in Northwest last month.

Police said the photos, captured by surveillance cameras, depict the suspect and the stolen car.

The reported crime took place on Jan. 9 in the 400 block of K Street NW, in the Mount Vernon Triangle neighborhood.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., the suspect swerved their car in front of the victim’s car to make him stop driving, according to a Sunday news release from police.

That’s when police said the suspect got out of their car and approached the victim, who was still sitting inside his vehicle. The victim rolled down his window, and the suspect grabbed his phone and assaulted him, police said.

The suspect then forced the victim into the passenger’s seat, drove to an ATM and had the victim withdraw money, police said.

Afterwards, the suspect dropped the victim off at an unknown location and fled in the carjacked vehicle — a 2023 white Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, with Maryland tags 3FJ4177 and a damaged driver side rearview mirror, police said.

Police ask anyone who has knowledge of the incident — including the suspect’s identity or the vehicle’s location — to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the department at 50411.

