Live Radio
Home » Crime News » Virginia man arrested on…

Virginia man arrested on charges connected to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Kate Corliss | kate.corliss@wtop.com

January 20, 2024, 8:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man from Henrico County, Virginia, has been indicted on charges related to his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 siege of the U.S. Capitol, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

FBI agents arrested 51-year-old John Michael Livingston of Midlothian, Virginia, on Friday. He is charged with one felony offense — obstruction of an official proceeding — and four misdemeanor offenses related to entering a restricted building without authority, disruptive conduct in a restricted building and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

The case will be prosecuted by the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

Livingston will make his initial court appearance in the Eastern District of Virginia, the office said.

In the three years following the Jan. 6 riot, more than 1,265 people have been charged in almost all 50 states for crimes related to the event, according to the news release. More than 440 of these individuals face charges of assaulting or impeding law enforcement, which is a felony.

Livingston’s case is being investigated by FBI field offices in Richmond and D.C., with support from U.S. Capitol Police and D.C. police.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Kate Corliss

Kate Corliss is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She is a senior studying journalism at American University and serves as the Campus Life Editor for the student newspaper, The Eagle.

kate.corliss@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up