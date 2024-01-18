Prince George’s Co. man charged with murder in fatal beating of 81-year-old mother

A man has been charged with murder after police say he admitted beating his mother to death in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Mark Terry, 45, was charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of 81-year-old Madia Terry.

Police said they went to the family’s home in the 2000 block of Brooks Drive in District Heights around 8 a.m. on Sunday. Inside, they found Madia Terry unconscious and her body appeared to have bruises and trauma, according to a news release.

Police declared her dead at the scene.

Police said Mark Terry told detectives that he beat his mother death during a dispute.

He’s being held at the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections. Police said anyone with information is asked to call them at 301-516-2512.

