DC police ask for public’s help in finding puppy stolen during burglary

A dog is missing from a D.C. home following a burglary, and police are asking for the public's help in finding the animal.

A pit bull named Lola was taken during a burglary in D.C. on New Year's Eve. The dog has now been reunited with its owner. (Courtesy D.C. police) A pit bull named Lola was taken during a burglary in D.C. on New Year's Eve. The dog has now been reunited with its owner. (Courtesy D.C. police) A dog is missing from a D.C. home following a burglary, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding the animal.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, two people knocked on a door in the 100 block of Atlantic Street in Southeast, according to D.C. police.

The two suspects then “pushed” themselves into the home and assaulted the homeowner before taking a puppy named Lola and fleeing the area, according to police.

Lola is a black 7-month-old female pit bull with a white stripe on the top of her head, chest and on her stomach.

Anyone with information is asked to not “take action” and instead call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to the Department’s text tip line at 50411.

D.C. police offer a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of those responsible for a crime in the District.

Below is a map of where the burglary took place.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.