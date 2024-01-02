Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » DC police ask for…

DC police ask for public’s help in finding puppy stolen during burglary

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

January 2, 2024, 8:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A pit bull named Lola was taken during a burglary in D.C. on New Year's Eve. The dog has now been reunited with its owner. (Courtesy D.C. police)
A dog is missing from a D.C. home following a burglary, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding the animal.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, two people knocked on a door in the 100 block of Atlantic Street in Southeast, according to D.C. police.

The two suspects then “pushed” themselves into the home and assaulted the homeowner before taking a puppy named Lola and fleeing the area, according to police.

Lola is a black 7-month-old female pit bull with a white stripe on the top of her head, chest and on her stomach.

Anyone with information is asked to not “take action” and instead call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to the Department’s text tip line at 50411.

D.C. police offer a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of those responsible for a crime in the District.

Below is a map of where the burglary took place.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

vbonk@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up