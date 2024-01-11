Alexandria officer hospitalized after cruiser struck by carjacked vehicle

An Alexandria, Virginia, police officer is in the hospital after his cruiser was struck by a vehicle carjacked from Arlington, police said Thursday morning.

A carjacking suspect is in custody early Thursday morning after crashing into an Alexandria Police Department cruiser. (Courtesy 7News/Joe Ball) A carjacking suspect is in custody early Thursday morning after crashing into an Alexandria Police Department cruiser. (Courtesy 7News/Joe Ball) An Alexandria, Virginia, police officer is in the hospital after his cruiser was struck by a carjacked vehicle, police said Thursday morning.

Alexandria police said it happened at North Quaker Lane and Preston Road. One person is in custody.

Arlington County police told WTOP the incident started around 3:30 a.m. They report that officers saw the vehicle entering SB I-395 from Glebe Road.

After confirming it’d been stolen, police attempted a traffic stop at King Street and Park Center Drive.

The driver then fled, as both Arlington and Alexandria police pursued the vehicle. The suspect later collided with an Alexandria police cruiser.

The officer sustained minor injuries. No Arlington police officers were hurt.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.