Prince William Co. police seek suspect in Woodbridge shooting death

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

December 29, 2023, 12:39 PM

Police are searching for a murder suspect after a woman was found shot dead in Prince William County, Virginia.

Prince William County Police said officers responded to a wooded area behind businesses in the 1200 block of Easy Street, near Route 1 in Woodbridge just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

That’s where Patricia Kathlean Beglin, 51, of no fixed address, was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Beglin was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said homicide detectives are looking for Karen Nicole Pollard, 37, of no fixed address.

Pollard is 5-foot-2, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police called Pollard “an acquaintance” of Beglin, and said that the shooting appeared to stem from an earlier argument over fentanyl pills.

Pollard faces charges of murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to police.

