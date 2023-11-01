Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » Crime News » 1 teen killed, another…

1 teen killed, another injured in Northwest DC, police say

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

November 5, 2023, 2:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. police have identified the teenager who was shot and killed Friday night in Northwest.

Officers said 14-year-old Niko Estep, of Southeast, was found at the corner of 14th Street and Fairmont Street suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

A second juvenile male victim was found in the 1400 block of Fairmont. He was also hospitalized for treatment of his injuries, according to a release from the department.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information and an investigation is ongoing. The approximate shooting location is included below.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

ilyons@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up