1 teen killed, another injured in Northwest DC, police say

D.C. police have identified the teenager who was shot and killed Friday night in Northwest.

Officers said 14-year-old Niko Estep, of Southeast, was found at the corner of 14th Street and Fairmont Street suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

A second juvenile male victim was found in the 1400 block of Fairmont. He was also hospitalized for treatment of his injuries, according to a release from the department.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information and an investigation is ongoing. The approximate shooting location is included below.

