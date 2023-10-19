WATCH: DC police search for suspects in armed robbery at the Wharf

D.C. police are asking for the public's help in locating suspects and a vehicle that they believe are connected to an armed robbery in Southwest earlier this week.

D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in locating four suspects and a vehicle that they believe are connected to an armed robbery in Southwest earlier this week.

Surveillance video captured the suspects in the 600 block of Wharf Street SW shortly before 11 p.m. Monday, where they got out of a black sedan with handguns drawn, while the driver of the car remained in their seat.

The four suspects demanded property from victims, the victims complied and the suspects fled with their property and money, according to a news release from D.C. police.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the vehicle, or with knowledge of the incident, is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

Below is a map of the approximate area where the robbery took place: