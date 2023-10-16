US Marshals seek public’s help finding 2nd Morgan State shooting suspect, offer $19K reward

Federal and Maryland state agencies are asking for the public's help in locating their second suspect in the Oct. 3 shooting at Morgan State University in Baltimore.

The Marshals are offering up to $10,000 as a reward for information that leads to the arrest of 18-year-old Jovon Terrell Williams, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are offering up to $9,000 for tips leading to both an arrest and charges against Williams.

(Court documents and a news release from Baltimore police last week spelled Williams’ first name “Jovan.”)

Last week, a 17-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the shooting. He’s been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder and appeared in a D.C. courtroom on the day of his arrest, where he waived his right to an extradition hearing.

Williams is also wanted in a federal drug and gun case in D.C., in which prosecutors accused him of being part of a gang called the Kennedy Street Crew. Williams, who goes by “Chewy” or “Choo,” is accused of possessing a machine gun and of various other crimes in that case.

Neither teen attends Morgan State or has any connection to the university, according to a statement from school officials. Police said Williams is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can contact the Marshals at 877-WANTED2 or submit tips through the USMS Tips App. Anybody with time-sensitive information can also contact Deputy U.S. Marshal Albert Maresca directly at 202-819-5058.

The shooting took place during a homecoming week celebration at Morgan State, leaving four university students and another person wounded and prompting an hourslong lockdown of the historically Black college. Police said at least two people opened fire after a dispute between two groups, and that the five victims were likely not intended targets.

Four men and one woman — all ages 18 to 22 — were shot.

Following the shooting, university leaders announced plans to build a wall around most of the northeast Baltimore campus and station security personnel at entrances and exits.

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.