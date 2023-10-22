77-year-old Fort Washington man killed in pedestrian crash identified

Prince George's County, Maryland, police have identified the Fort Washington man who died in a crash Thursday morning.

Foday Salim, 77, was struck while in the 6800 block of Bock Road at around 7 a.m., according to a news release.

A preliminary investigation showed that a southbound sedan struck Salim while he was in the roadway. First responders transported him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the department said.

The sedan driver remained on the scene but was not identified by authorities. Officials did not say if the pedestrian was crossing the roadway at the time of the crash.

A map of the area is below.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-731-4422 or contact PG Crime Solvers anonymously online, or by calling 1-866-411-8477. The case number is 23-0062189.