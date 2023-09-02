2 teens charged with carjacking 77-year-old in Silver Spring

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a carjacking of an elderly man that took place in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Friday.

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the carjacking of a man in his late 70s that took place in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Friday night.

Montgomery County police said they responded to a parking lot in the 2000 block of Coleridge Drive shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, after receiving a report about a carjacking that had just taken place.

The two suspects — ages 15 and 17 from Upper Marlboro — approached a 77-year-old man who was getting out of his gray 2018 Toyota Corolla and demanded his keys and wallet, according to police.

The teens hit the victim, took his property and keys and drove away in his car.

Hours later, just before 3 a.m. on Sept. 23, Bowie City Police went to the 15600 block of East Haven Court in Bowie for the report of three suspects who were trying to break into a car, police said.

One suspect — later identified as the 17-year-old involved in the Silver Spring carjacking — was arrested, while the two others fled the scene in the stolen Toyota Corolla.

Police pursued the two suspects in the stolen vehicle before they crashed and tried to flee on foot. From there, both were arrested, police said.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was identified as the 15-year-old involved in the Silver Spring carjacking, police said.

The 15-year-old was taken to the Juvenile Detention Facility where he’s being held for an unrelated incident, while the 17-year-old is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

