17-year-old arrested, charged in fatal Fairfax Co. shooting, police say

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have arrested and charged a 17-year-old who they say is responsible for the fatal shooting of a man in a parking lot in the Woodlawn area on Friday evening.

Officers were called to the scene of a shooting in the 8700 block of Sacramento Drive at 8:29 p.m., where they found 25-year-old Joshua Fieldings suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, police said in a release Saturday.

Fieldings was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition and pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said the juvenile suspect had previously had a dispute with Fieldings. A witness reported seeing the 17-year-old flee the scene after the gunshot was heard, according to police.

The suspect was taken into custody from a home in Lorton, police said. He has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and underaged possession of a firearm.

He is currently being held without bond at the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairfax County Police Department. A map of the approximate shooting location is included below.

