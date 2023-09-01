1 teenager dead, another hospitalized after 2 separate Southeast DC shootings

One teenager is dead and another has been hospitalized after two shootings in Southeast D.C. on Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Police identified the teenager killed on Saturday as 15-year-old Zyion Turner, of Southeast D.C.

On Friday, police responded to reports of a shooting near the Woodberry Village apartments in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace just after 7 p.m. on Friday.

Officials with both D.C. Fire and EMS and the city’s police department told WTOP that a juvenile male was found with gunshot wounds. Police said the victim was breathing, but unconscious, when transported to a hospital and he remains critically injured.

Just before 6 a.m. on Saturday, police found Turner suffering from gunshot wounds while responding to a shooting at the 4200 block of 4th Street. D.C. Fire and EMS found no signs consistent with life when they arrived on the scene, pronouncing the young victim dead before he was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The locations of the two shootings are shown below.

The shootings happened within the first few days of a newly enacted juvenile curfew being enforced, impacting several target areas across the District.

“The goal is not to arrest young people,” said Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Lindsey Appiah. “We want them safe and off the street.”

Those under 17 years old will be subject to curfew hours enforced Sunday through Thursday from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. and Friday through Sunday from midnight to 6 a.m.

This is a developing story. WTOP’s Liz Anderson contributed to this report.

