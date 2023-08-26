Police seek suspect after teenager shot and killed in Southeast DC

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Friday evening near the intersection of Naylor and Minnesota Streets. 18-year-old Jaqiah Johnson of Southeast was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Friday evening near the intersection of Naylor and Minnesota Streets. Sixth District officers responded at 7:08 p.m. to emergency calls reporting a shooting at the 2000 block of Naylor Street, as did DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services. The victim,18-year-old Jaqiah Johnson of Southeast, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information has been released, but MPD are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Those with information can call MPD at (202) 727-9099, or send in an anonymous tip by texting 50411.

