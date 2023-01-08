Suspect arrested in 2019 DC murder case

D.C. police arrested a Prince George's County, Maryland, man in connection to a 2019 murder of a 16-year-old in Southeast D.C.

Bernard Eddy, 22, of Suitland, was charged with first degree murder while armed with an unlicensed firearm in the death of 16-year-old Steffen Brathwaite.

On Sept. 10, 2019, police responded when they heard gunshots in 3000 block of 24th Place Southeast. When they arrived on the scene, they found Brathwaite suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, including in the head.

Emergency services took him to a local hospital for his life-threatening injuries before he was pronounced dead.

According to court documents, Eddy is being held without bond and will have a probation hearing on Jan. 10 and a preliminary hearing on Jan. 27.

A map of the location of the shooting is below: