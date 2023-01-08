SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Crime News » Suspect arrested in 2019…

Suspect arrested in 2019 DC murder case

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

January 8, 2023, 7:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. police arrested a Prince George’s County, Maryland, man in connection to a 2019 murder of a 16-year-old in Southeast D.C.

Bernard Eddy, 22, of Suitland, was charged with first degree murder while armed with an unlicensed firearm in the death of 16-year-old Steffen Brathwaite.

On Sept. 10, 2019, police responded when they heard gunshots in 3000 block of 24th Place Southeast. When they arrived on the scene, they found Brathwaite suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, including in the head.

Emergency services took him to a local hospital for his life-threatening injuries before he was pronounced dead.

According to court documents, Eddy is being held without bond and will have a probation hearing on Jan. 10 and a preliminary hearing on Jan. 27.

A map of the location of the shooting is below:

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up