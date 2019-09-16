16-year-old shot in the head in Southeast DC

A 16-year-old boy was critically injured after being shot multiple times, including in the head, in Southeast D.C. early Tuesday, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was critically injured after being shot multiple times, including in the head, in Southeast D.C. early Tuesday, police said.

Police were patrolling the 3000 block of 24th Place around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday when they heard several gunshots. The officers found the teen behind an apartment building suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body.

The teen was taken to the hospital and admitted in critical but stable condition, according to a police report.

Police said they’re investigating the shooting as assault with intent to kill and have not yet provided a suspect description.

Below is a map of the area where police said the shooting happened:

